Zamfara: Commissioner meets LG chairmen to address healthcare challenges

Zamfara Commissioner of Health, Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, held meeting with 14 local government council chairmen on health care delivery leadership challenge, appreciating their support in supplying monthly drugs in their areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the information officer Zamfara State Ministry of Health, Suleiman Isah, revealed that the meeting was held on Wednesday on Local Government PHC Leadership Challenge in the state.

He reported the Commissioner saying that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitize the LGA Chairmen on the upcoming Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge.

According to her, the meeting also briefed the council Chairmen on their roles in delivering qualitative primary health care services in the state.

Also, the Executive Secretary Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Hussaini Anka, urged the local government chairmen to offer their unflinching support for the success of the challenge.

Responding, the ALGON Chairman, Hon. Samaila Husaini Moriki, pledged continued support for state healthcare initiatives and urged colleagues to back primary health care centers.

The World Health Organization State Coordinator, Dr Raji, also appreciated the chairmen for their support towards health interventions in their respective LGAs.

It was gathered that the meeting highlighted the importance of state and local collaboration in improving healthcare delivery in the state.

