Kidnappers seize ransom bearers after receiving payment for abducted Ondo APC Chairman

In a dramatic turn of events, abductors of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose local government area of Ondo state, Nelson Adepoyigi, have seized and detained the ransom bearers who brought money to secure the freedom of the abducted chairman.

Adepoyigi was abducted from his home on Monday evening, along Ifon/ Owo road in Ose local government area of the state while trying to open the gate to his house after the day’s work.

The kidnappers who initially demanded a ransom of N100m before agreeing to N5 million and food items as ransom to free the APC chairman.

But in a shocking twist, the abductors seized and abducted the two men who brought the ransom money, demanding a fresh ransom of N30m from the friends and family of the latest captive to secure their release.

The abduction of the two ransom bearers; identified as Bayode Loco and Isimeri, has caused further panic among the residents and political associates of the abducted APC chieftain.

According to a source, “Those who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, were held by the same kidnappers.

”They have now turned around to demand a fresh N30 million before they can release all three of them.”

Confirming the latest development, the chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Hon. Kolapo Ojo, confirmed that those who took the ransom to the kidnappers had been detained.

He expressed surprise at the new development, in which kidnappers would also seize the men with ransom money.

He expressed concern over the turn of events in the area, appealing for calm and called on security operatives in the state to intensified their efforts in security and the freedom of the abductees.

