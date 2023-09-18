Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu has taken the government to court after he was allegedly blocked from travelling to South Korea for a conference.

It is alleged that Lungu was invited for a world peace conference but when he was about to depart, he was ejected from his plane because he did not have the government’s clearance to travel.

Lungu is now seeking a judicial review in the Lusaka High Court, where he is challenging the government’s decision to stop him from travelling to South Korea, according to court papers he has filed.

His party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has condemned the government’s alleged action, calling it illegal.

“If he is invited and the trip is paid for or he can meet the cost of his own trip and that of his entourage, he doesn’t need to inform governments,” argued Emmanuel Mwamba, the PF’s spokesperson.

Mwamba said the former president had been stopped from travelling for a medical trip earlier despite seeking permission from the cabinet office.

“These draconian and dictatorial actions are a violation of fundamental rights of the former president and have no place in true democracy,” he said.

Lungu lost power to incumbent Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

Though he announced his retirement from active politics afterwards, it is widely believed he is eyeing a comeback and might run in the 2026 elections.

(SOURCE: BBC)





