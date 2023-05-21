After a long wait, fans of fast-rising singer and songwriter, Sokan Oreoluwa Samuel, popularly known as Yungace, have kept on lauding him owing to his latest release.

Before now, Yungace has been in the face of many music lovers after he made a massive wave with different hit songs, including covers back to back; a weapon he has continued to use to worm himself into the heart of many.

As if that were not enough, he has gone ahead to release another hit song which he titled ‘Addicted’. The song, which centred on love, since its release, has enjoyed a massive trend across the country.

More so, the song is currently doing well on different streaming platforms and has continued to top different music charts in Nigeria and beyond.

Meanwhile, reacting to the release of the song, Yungace expressed gratitude to his fans, noting that ‘you all have been there for me since the very first day and I won’t take that for granted.

“I am happy you liked this one again and I can’t wait to release my new project which will be a body of work. I won’t go into details but I will definitely unveil it soon.”