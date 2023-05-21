A food awareness organisation, ‘ProVeg Nigeria’, says there is need to transform the food system in the country to help people switch to healthier, more climate-friendly diets.

According to the organisation, a vital and interesting way to achieve this will include having delicious plant-based food by incorporating plant-based proteins into traditional Nigerian cuisine.

Hakeem Jimo, the Country Director, ProVeg Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday said that the establishment of the company in Nigeria aims to promote this desired climate and animal-friendly dietary lifestyle among Nigerians.

“Our policy work will push for a national strategy that implements a better food system by encouraging food innovation, particularly in the plant-based egg, milk, and protein spaces.

“I’m truly thrilled about the opening of the ProVeg Nigeria office and the impact we will have in raising awareness about the need to transform the food system to help people transition to healthier, more climate-friendly diets.

“The people who will benefit most from this transition are those in the Global South for whom land pressures from animal agriculture have forced them to leave their land,’’ he said.

“ProVeg Nigeria will be heralding its message right across the country to get more people excited about the many benefits of plant-based diets.

“One of the main activities of the new ProVeg Nigeria team will be to bring delicious plant-based food to the people – in markets, streets, schools, and hospitals.

“This is so they can find out firsthand how tasty a plant-based diet really is,’’he said.

Bola Adeyanju, a ProVeg Chef, who has worked as an inspiring Ambassador for Chefs for Change, explained how easy and delicious it was to incorporate plant-based proteins into traditional Nigerian cuisine.

“You can make all the typical Nigerian food like Suya, Asun, and even Nkwobi and stews like Egusi and Efo Riro and of course Nigeria’s popular Jollof Rice with fried meat all in a mouth-watering plant-based style.





“We will be cooking up these treats, possibly in a market or university near you, or tell us where we should come to, and then get a taste of how great plant-based life can be,” he said.

Marybeth Ubanwa, the campaign and communications manager for ProVeg Nigeria and plant-based crusader said ProVeg Nigeria’s growth and reach in its mission was to support food system transformation.

“The impact we have in Lagos, and in Nigeria, can easily be extended across the continent, and to lovers of African cuisine worldwide.

“Already this week ProVeg Nigeria will be heading to the University of Nigeria in Nsukka to speak about ‘Food Systems Transformation: Reimagining the Future of Protein Supply in Nigeria.

“We are looking to work with students and influencers across the country,” Ubanwa said.

Ubanwa said: “ProVeg Nigeria will be partnering with stands in universities and markets where people can experience plant-based food as part of the campaign to give out free 50,000 high-protein meat alternatives food samples.

“ProVeg Nigeria is only the 11th country in the international network of ProVeg International.

“Other countries are China, the United States, Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and others, “she said.

ProVeg Nigeria is part of ProVeg International, a global food awareness organisation which is campaigning to replace animal consumption with alternative protein by 50 per cent by 2040.

It is working to transform the global food system by replacing conventional animal-based products with plant-based and cultivated alternatives.

ProVeg works with international decision-making bodies, governments, food producers, investors, the media, and the general public to help the world transition to a society and economy that are less dependent on animal agriculture and more sustainable for humans, animals, and the planet.

ProVeg has received the United Nations’ Momentum for Change Award. ProVeg also has Observer Status at the IPCC.