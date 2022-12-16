Yuletide: Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel

The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Adaralewa, has said that 2,500 personnel have been deployed to the nooks and crannies of the pacesetter state for security during the Christmas and new year festive period.

Adaralewa made this known on Friday during a courtesy visit of the new Commanding Officer, 81 Battalion Nigerian Army, Letmauck Cantonment, Mokola Ibadan, Lt Colonel M.D. Adamu, to the NSCDC office at the command headquarters in Ibadan.

According to the commandant, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, the officers deployed included undercover agents, agro rangers, a counter-terrorism unit, a female special squad and other NSCDC officers.

He advised the state residents to always furnish the NSCDC and other security agencies with credible information whenever they notice anything untoward in their areas.

Adaralewa commended the Nigerian Army for the trust it had in NSCDC, assuring the new commanding officer of the corps’ commitment to protecting lives and property as stated in its core mandate.

In his remarks during the visit, Lt Colonel Adamu called on the commandant to the continuation of the synergy between the two security agencies to serve the people of Oyo state better.

He also promised to continue the cordial relationship already in existence between the two security agencies for the protection of the lives and property of the state residents.

