The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) announced on Friday that it has deployed 2,350 personnel across the state to provide watertight security, covert and overt intelligence operations, and round-the-clock surveillance to ensure that criminally minded individuals do not carry out their anti-social acts during the yuletide and New Year celebrations.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Agboola Sunday, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, urged public members to report suspicious movements to the nearest security agency.

He also provided the command’s emergency lines (0805555644 and 07041300031) for the public in case of any emergency situation.

In the statement released to the media by the command spokesperson, ASC. Adeleke Kehinde, the commandant assured the public of a massive security arrangement in the state.

According to him, “NSCDC personnel will be deployed to worship centres, marketplaces, recreation centres, critical infrastructure, and other flashpoints in the state.”

He warned miscreants planning to cause a breakdown of law and order to reconsider, as they would face the full force of the law.

Commandant Agboola indicated that the command is collaborating with other sister agencies to provide adequate security in Osun State and urged the personnel deployed for the assignment to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

While congratulating Christians in the state as they join other faithful across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Osun State helmsman of NSCDC advised those traveling during this festive period to avoid night travels, overspeeding, overloading, and stopping on lonely roads.

Commandant Agboola concluded by saying, “On behalf of the entire officers and men of NSCDC, the command wishes Osun state residents a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

—