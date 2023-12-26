Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday, received members of the Christian community in the state, under the aegis of the Youths Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (YOWICAN), on a traditional Christmas homage at the Government House, Gombe.

The Governor described the visit as not only heart-warming, but also instrumental in promoting mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence between the Muslim and Christian communities in Gombe state.

According to him, “I extend my warm wishes to the Christian community on this special day and express my gratitude for your homage to us at the Government House. It gives me great joy to welcome all of you, particularly the enthusiastic young men and women, whose excitement is evident on their faces.”

“I am genuinely pleased with this visit, as it plays a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence between the Muslim and Christian communities in Gombe state.

“Your presence is truly heartwarming, and I appreciate the positive impact it has on promoting unity among our diverse communities.

“We are fully aware of the current economic challenges in the country. However, I want to assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with all the Governors, are diligently working to alleviate the hardships faced by the masses.

“I equally commend the Christian leadership in the state for your constant support to our leadership, particularly in peace-building and religious harmony among the people of Gombe state.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Gombe state, Rev. Joseph Shinga, used the occasion to appreciate Governor Inuwa Yahaya for promoting peace and inter-religious harmony in the state.

He pledged continued support of the Christian community to the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration.

In his remarks, Mr. Dauda Stanley who served as Chairman of the occasion, explained that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been very supportive to the Christian community in Gombe State.

He acknowledged that the Governor was the first in the history of the state to grant free access and receive the Christian youths in the government house during their annual Christmas processions.

According to him, “Your support and accommodation for the Christian community in Gombe state have been truly commendable. You are the first governor since the creation of Gombe state to accord us such significant recognition and celebrate with us in a grand manner at the Government House.”

“We want to express our gratitude for the impactful leadership you have been providing to the state. Rest assured, we will continue to extend our support for the greater good of Gombe and its people under your leadership”, Amb. Stanley said.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Chairman, YOWICAN, Deacon Haske said that they were at the Government House in the company of all the YOWICAN LGA Chairmen and representatives of other denominations to pay homage to the Governor and identify with his administration on the occasion of this year’s Christmas festivities as part of events marking the Yuletide.

He appreciated the Governor for the timely payment of December salaries and pensions, as well as providing food stuff, cash and material support to the Christian community in the state, which he noted, facilitated a smooth and more joyous celebration.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of Christmas gifts to the Governor by the CAN leadership in the state as well as the unveiling of the newly elected Chairman of the YOWINCAN, Barr. Alhamdu Barnabas, and the Chairperson of the Women Wing, Mrs. Mercy Francis.

During the visit, Governor Inuwa dolled out cash as Christmas gift to the Christian Youths across the 11 LGAs.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE