Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has assured the Christian community in the state that his administration will continue with its transformation initiative across the state.

The Governor stressed that this is in view of the tremendous support of the Christian community in the maintenance of peace and unity across the state.

Bala Mohammed was speaking during a courtesy visit when he received members of the Christian community led by the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Christmas homage at the Government House, Bauchi.

Bala Mohammed said that throughout his lifetime, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty and love for one another as well as the fear of God.

He, therefore, charged the Christian faithful to imbibe this spirit by observing the Christmas in a manner that would restrengthen the existing harmonious relationship among adherent of different religions.

The Governor further urged Christians in the state to continue to pray for the government at all levels towards bringing positive policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.

While wishing them successful celebrations, Bala Mohammed assured that his administration would commence the second phase of transformation initiatives in all parts of the state including communities where Christians are majority in population.

He also assured that his administration is working with all concerned stakeholders in the education sector to see how Christian Religious Education can be reintroduced in all public schools.

The Governor expressed confidence that with such, morals will be taught which will in turn shape children who are regarded as future leaders of the state.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Abraham Damina Dimeus acknowledged the receipt of items worth N120m for the Christmas Celebrations.

He commended the Governor for the gesture saying it came at the right time considering the economic situation in the country.

The CAN Chairman also used the medium to request the Governor to reconsider the reintroduction of CRS in all public schools across the state for the benefit of Christian children.

Other Clergies and leaders were in the delegation including Pastor Zakka Magaji and National President, Zarr Development Association, Engr. Isuwa Galla stressed the significance of Christmas.

They called on Christians across the state to be law-abiding throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

The event featured goodwill messages, prayers, singing and dancing.

