Yuletide: Foundation donates food items to widows in Lagos

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the management of Revolution Plus Property under the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), on Tuesday donated food items to 500 widows in Ikeja in celebration of the Yuletide. The food items donated included rice and groundnut oil.

The Group Managing Director, Revolution Plus Group, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, during the distribution, said no fewer than 1,000 widows had been empowered since inception of the programme in 2019.

Onalaja noted that various batches of widows had so far benefited in the entrepreneurial skills, adding that they were trained in skills they could use to start small business and awarded cash gift after weeks of training.

He noted that the foundation is the CSR arm of the company to give back to the less privileged and contribute to sustainability, growth and development of humanity.

“We started with 10 widows in 2019, we gave them the sum of N100,000 each making a total of one million naira given to them to start up a small business.

“Ninety more widows were reached in February 2020 with the same amount and in 2021, we empowered 300 widows with different empowerment skills.

“In February 2022 we also organised an empowerment programme for 200 widows, apart from the cash given to them to start their business, we gave them equipment like grinding machines, sewing machines, hair dryer machine, just to mention.

“Another 400 widows recently benefitted from our free skills acquisition training and were taught soap making and other skills that will further improve their source of income.

“Last year, we gave over 300 widows rice and groundout oil to celebrate the Xmas and we are repeating same this year,” he said. According to him, the beneficiaries had registered ahead of the distribution.

Speaking, the company’s Group Executive Director, Mrs Tolulope Onalaja, said the mission of the foundation was to contribute to a safe, secured and better Nigeria.

Onalaja said under the foundation, the company had built schools, given scholarship to students and given educational items including free computer systems to them.

She said, “One of our numerous school projects, we have is Toldel Nursery and Primary School in Ikorodu with over 90 pupils enrolled. In this school, the pupils are not paying a dime as school fees, once they enroll.

“They are also given free exercise books, free school bags among others and all the teachers and administrative staff of the school are paid by the foundation and the pupils get to enjoy solid education, freely.

“Also at Wasimi Junior High School in Ogun State, we built a huge structure with new classrooms, principal’s office, examination hall, all in one storey building. We have also donated education materials and furniture to the school.”





Onalaja noted that the foundation had drilled boleholes in different locations and communities in the South-West. She noted that the foundation had constructed police stations at Ijebu-Isonyin Ogun State, with offices and handed over to the Nigeria Police for use.

A beneficiary, Mrs Blessing Isaac, commended the foundation for deeming it fit to recognise the windows in the society through various skills acquisition training.