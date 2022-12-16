Seriki: Adebule condoles with family, Buhari, Tinubu, others

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has condoled with the family of the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Ademola Seriki, who died on Thursday.

Adebule also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagosians over the death of the former minister.

She described the death as shocking and unfortunate, saying it occurred at a time his contribution to nation building was needed most.

The former Lagos State deputy governor said: “Seriki was an astute politician and a committed party chieftain who will be missed, especially by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

“I pray Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”