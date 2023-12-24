The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for prayers and supplication for Nigeria as Christians celebrate this year’s Christmas to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaker Abbas, in his Christmas greeting to Christians on Sunday, noted that Jesus Christ had a humble beginning before becoming a global and generational phenomenon.

The Speaker said it is incumbent on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, which he said included love, sacrifice, peace-making, tolerance, building consensus among the people, and selflessness, among others.

He equally urged Nigerians to reflect on the current situation of the country as they celebrate Christmas, with the hope of a greater future.

While urging prayers for the success of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, the Speaker called on citizens to continue to support their political, spiritual and traditional leaders in the journey for a safe and prosperous country.

“Let us use this occasion to ponder on the issues affecting our daily lives as a nation and how we can best address them, both as leaders and followers, the government and the governed.

“As a people, we have come a long way. Therefore, we should continue to unite and remain one. Let’s continue to pray and support our leaders. Let’s emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe his teachings, which were about love and sacrifice,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aftermath of drone attack: Count us out of Christmas celebration —Tudun Biri Christians

In this report, Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU gauged the mood in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State as Christians in the area join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow......….

Christmas: No cash, high cost of food items, but we will find way to celebrate

In this report, IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, VINCENT KURAUN and NURUDEEN ALIMI spoke with Nigerians on how they plan to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivals in light of the country’s economic challenges……..

Tinubu’s approval rating is reducing — Lukman, APC former vice chair

Salihu Lukman was the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He resigned from his exalted office from the APC National Working Committee on the eve of the emergence of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as APC National Chairman..….….…

FG to investigate outrageous airfares by airlines

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has announced plans to investigate the raging and unbelievable airfare regime imposed on Nigerian travelers by airlines operating in the country.…..…

After two years, CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban it imposed two years ago on cryptocurrency transactions in the Nigerian banking system. The CBN announced the reversal of the policy in a circular by Haruna Mustapha, its Director of Financial Policy and Regulation. Mustapha said that the apex bank would now provide regulations for financial institutions on how to manage cryptocurrency to avoid misuse…..…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…