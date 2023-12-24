As human rights activists and organisations intensify efforts to abolish Osu, Ohu, Ume and Diala Caste systems in the south-east, another two Imo State communities, Amurie Omanze and Oboro Amurie in Isu Local Government Area have also set 4th January 2024, to abrogate the caste systems that marginalises a section of the people regarding them as outcasts.

A statement by the Executive Director of Pillars of Hope Africa Initiative (POHAI) Mrs. Chinyere Oge-Kalu said the abolishment of Osu, Ohu, Ume and Diala Caste systems in the two communities was a fruit of years of advocacy by the National Human Rights Commission, POHAI, G’naira Family Foundation (GFF) and Kemdi Chino Opera Foundation (KCOF).

Oge-Kalu expressed confidence that more communities, the entire Imo State and Igboland will soon abolish these caste systems which dehumanises fellow compatriots as slaves or outcastes.

She commended the traditional rulers and the people of Amurie Ancient Kingdom comprising of Amurie Omanze and Oboro Amurie in Isu Local Government of Imo State for setting the pace in abolishing Osu, Ohu, Ume and Diala Caste systems in Igboland.

His Royal Highness, Eze C.O Nnajiemere, (Eze Udo ii of Amurie Omanze and HRH, Eze V.O Ahamefule (Durugwoegebu iv, Duruoha 1 of Oboro Amurie) while addressing their subjects in the Palace of peace of Eze Udo II said January 4, 2024 had been slated for abolishing Osu, ume, Ohu and diala caste systems in old Amurie Omanze ancient community.

The development spurred all the sons and daughters of old Amurie who before now had hoped for such a moment in the history of Amurie.

