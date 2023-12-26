The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, The Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku has called on Nigerians to embrace Jesus Christ so that the light of salvation will illuminate the nation.

Oparaojiaku delivered his Christmas message to Nigerians during the Confirmation, admission into the Mothers Union, Women’s Guild, and induction into the Girls Guild at a Christmas Church Service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter Umuokanne – Ohaji, Imo State, on Monday.

He expressed the expectation that President Bola Tinubu would do the right thing by embracing Christ and allowing the gospel of Christ to shine in the nation.

According to the Bishop, with the light of Christ, every part of the nation’s economy, leadership, governance, among others, will certainly move forward.

He stated, “With the light of Christ in the nation, every aspect of governance, the economy, and leadership will receive the power to move forward. Without the light of Christ, whatever we do in the nation will hardly succeed, for with Christ, success is guaranteed.”

For Imo State, the Bishop expressed joy that the light of God has come to be in Imo State, having already minimized the level of insecurity, describing it as a testimony for the people in the state.

While expressing hope that more of it will happen, Oparaojiaku prayed for God to continue to give the Governor of Imo State the enablement, knowledge, and skill to know what to do to achieve total peace and stability.

Bishop Oparaojiaku reminded people that Christ has come again by birth, admonishing them not to allow Him to go without making an impact in their lives.

He said, “Let’s embrace the peace, Christ, favor, and light which He has brought to us.”

In his homily anchored on the Light of God, the Bishop reminded the worshipers that Christmas is the season that symbolizes the birth of Christ.

He said, “Anybody alive for one year should have cause to thank God.”

He advised the worshipers to allow the light of God, which he described as powerful, to always carry it and spread wherever they are.

The highlight of the Church Service was the confirmation of 13 communicants, admission of 4 into the Women’s Guild, one into the Mothers Union, and the induction of 4 into the Girls Guild of the Diocese.

The Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, concluded the event.