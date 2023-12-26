The leadership of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has unequivocally condemned the senseless killings of Christians and the destruction of churches by suspected Fulani militia in the Bokkos Local Government area of Plateau State.

Recall that no fewer than 50 people lost their lives at the hands of the suspected Fulani militia in NTV, Dares, Yelwa, and Chirang. In the latter, a Baptist church was set ablaze, and nine members, including the pastor, Solomon Gushe, were killed. Additionally, forty people in Chirang village fell victim to the rampaging Fulani militias.

The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, expressed deep sorrow over these heinous acts and called on security agencies to swiftly bring the culprits to justice.

He urgently appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide necessary security measures for all Nigerians and put an end to the wanton killings of Christians in the northern part of the country. The NBC President emphasized the organization’s distress at the continued loss of Christian lives, likening it to slaughtering chickens in Plateau State and other regions.

Rev Akanji criticized the high level of insecurity persisting in the country for several years, with no substantial solutions from security agencies. He urged Christians to unite and offer assistance to those who lost relatives and those wounded in the attacks and currently hospitalized.

In his statement, he remarked, “The Fulani militias chose to strike during the Christmas celebration, a time when people are in the mood of giving thanks to God for the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The NBC President implored security agencies to provide the necessary protection for all Nigerians and put an end to the senseless killings of Christians.

He concluded by offering prayers for peace and security in the country, especially for those vulnerable to attacks by Fulani militias and others, as detailed in a statement by Rev. Eben Durodola, the Nigerian Baptist Convention PRO, made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

