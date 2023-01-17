Youths urge FG to approve age reduction for independent access to reproductive health services

Health
By Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja
Youths reproductive health services,FG attributes PHC failure to inadequate funding, health workers' maldistribution, ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Mamu Aiding, Abetting Local, International Terror Organisations, DSS Alleges Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Babachir Meet Northern Christian Leaders Insecurity: Northern Governors Endorse State Police Teachers Recruitment: Kogi Govt. Conducts Aptitude Test For 6000 Shortlisted Candidates Amid Internal Crisis, Iyorchia Ayu Goes To Europe For Two Weeks EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Two Million SMEs,FG charges Southwest traditional leaders on optimal COVID-19 vaccination, FG breastfeeding actors Nigeria ,FG bemoans low hepatitis diagnosis, treatment as 20 million infected, FG to deploy COVID-19 strategy to address Lassa fever, FG priotizes quality care, maiden edition of vaccine policy
Ehanire

A coalition of youths, under the auspices of African Health Budget Network (AHBN)’s, Meaningful Adolescent and Youth Engagement (MAYE) group, has called on the Federal Government through the National Council on Health to approve reduction of age for independent access to sexual and reproductive health services including HIV testing from 18 to 14years.

The MAYE Working Group in a communique issued at the end of the national summit for representatives of youth groups and youth-focused civil society organizations across the country to brainstorm on the Nigeria Youth Health and Development Agenda read by the Chairman of Research and Development Associate, Olympus Adebanjo also demanded comprehensive range of sexual health services required by diverse groups of young people to be integrated into training curriculums of healthcare providers at all levels of training.

The summit which was a hybrid convening of young people across the country gives an opportunity to all young people to participate in the formulation of the agenda document.

They also urged the federal government to meet up with the 15% Abuja declaration in the national and subnational budget, review of BHCPF to recognize adolescents and youths as part of vulnerable population

“Fragmented Approach to financing of social health insurance for all young people, to Adopt public health approach to issue of drug addiction, optimization of primary health care for mental health intervention for young people and meaningful occupational counselling structures for young people in secondary schools and institutions”

They also demanded that policies supporting female engagement in governance should be actively implemented from LGA to Federal level while comprehensive range of sexual health services required by diverse groups of young people should be integrated into training curriculums of healthcare providers at all levels of training.

“Policies supporting female engagement in governance should actively be implemented from LGA to Federal level and microfinance banks sponsored by the government should be strengthened and interest rates reduced for young people’s mini and small scale businesses”.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Health

Brain drain: Nigeria lost 906 laboratory scientists in 2022 — AMLSN

Health

Practical ways to improve your ability to fall and stay asleep at night – Part I

Health

US-based Offa indigenes provide 3,000 residents with free healthcare

Health

How I survived a brain tumor — Aproko Doctor

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More