Angry mob lynches armed robber, police kill another in Delta

An angry mob has lynched a criminal suspect, who was caught in the act, while police operatives killed another in Orogun and Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Tuesday, the suspect (name withheld) was caught with one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun, live cartridge, Iphone 11 pro-max, hp laptop, mp3 player and cash sum of N8,220.

The statement added that the other suspect Bobo Ononibe, a gang leader of a failed robbery attack, was killed by operatives of Orogun Police Division during a chase.

The incidents occurred on Monday.

It was also stated that a locally made cut-to-size gun, three cartridges, one machete, dagger, native charms among others things were recovered from Ononibe and his gang.

Bobo Ononibe, who was the gang leader of a failed robbery attack, was killed by operatives of Orogun Police Division during a hot chase.

“On 16/01/2023 at about 1125 hours, the DPO Agbarho Division received a distress call that some members of Ewherhe community Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, caught a suspected armed robber along ewherhe/ovu road with one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and one live cartridge, some suspected stolen items which includes, one Iphone 11 pro-max, one hp laptop, one mp3 player and cash sum of eight thousand two hundred and twenty naira (N8,220) and that the suspect was being mobbed.

“The DPO detailed patrol teams to proceed, on getting to the scene, the mob escaped leaving the suspect badly beaten. Although the suspect was rescued and taken to the hospital, he died while receiving treatment. Investigation is ongoing.

“At about 1645hrs, acting on a tip-off that some suspected notorious armed robbers who have been on the command’s wanted list over their involvement in a foiled robbery operation on 23/06/2022 in Orogun community, were seen gathered within the Unukpo – Orogun palm tree plantation.

“The DPO Orogun division in a proactive move to forestall another attack, mobilized and led police operatives to the area. As they were approaching the scene, the hoodlums opened fire on the Police which the police equally responded.





“The hoodlums took to flight due to the superior police fire power of the Police but during the ensuing gun duel, the gang leader, one Bobo Ononibe ‘m’ aged 26yrs of Ufuoma Street, Unukpo – Orogun community, Ughelli North LGA, sustained serious gunshot injuries, he was taken to the hospital where he was later certified dead by the doctor on duty.

“One locally made cut-to-size gun, three (03) cartridges, one machete, one dagger, native charms among others were recovered. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang,” the statement read.

While applauding the Orogun division’s operatives for their bravery, Delta State Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed, condemned jungle justice and advised the public to desist from it.

He stated that criminals should be handed over to the Police for thorough investigation and prosecution and that jungle justice is not the proper course of action.