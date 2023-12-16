Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has described youths as the greatest asset of Nigeria, saying that youths’ creative abilities are a thing of pride for the country.

Speaking at the combined 10th and 11th convocation ceremony of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Moro local government area of the state at the weekend, the governor, therefore, urged the youths to step up the creative abilities by shunning social vices like examination malpractices, cultism, hooliganism, sexual abuse, drug abuse, internet fraud and other crimes.

Represented by the state commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. (Mrs) Ronke Arinde, the governor urged the youth to shun vices.

“I am aware that the university has demonstrated zero tolerance for these and other vices. I, therefore, enjoin all students to be conscious of this and shun bad influence.

“You are reminded of your primary responsibility, which remains academic pursuit as the ivory tower cherishes industrious students who are rewarded for scholarship and good character, as we are witnessing today.

“Distinguished graduates, my charge to you is to recognize the sacrifices made for you by your parents, your teachers and your university, and strive to become good ambassadors of the university and your families.

“To the parents and guardians, it is a thing of joy to witness this moment of a dream come true. Your investments have actually yielded dividends”, he said.

A total of 16,316 graduates were produced by the institution in its 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremony for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

A total of 183 graduates bagged First Class, 5,145 were in Second Class Upper division, 8,420 got Second Class Lower division and a total of 1,455 were in Third Class division in both sets.

Also, a total number of 11,096 graduates were in first degrees and 767 in higher degrees for the 2021/2022 academic session as well as 4,107 in first degrees and 345 in higher degrees for the 2022/2023 academic session.

