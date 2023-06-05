A 21-member Taraba Youths Summit Committee set up by Governor Kefas Agbu to coordinate youths’ empowerment and social-economic development of the Taraba state on Monday announced plans to host the first Taraba Youths, economic and security summit to woo investors to the state.

Leader of the group, Mr. Benjamin Bako at a press conference in Jalingo said the committee was working with relevant security agencies and critical stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the investors to come explore the potential of the state.

Bako said, “We are changing the narrative and the mentality of our youths who believe that one must work with the government. We want to give our youths technological skills in line with the global trend.

“In the economic sector, the summit will bring in investors both local and foreign to explore the potential of the state and empower our communities with economic activities.

“You know that without security, we can not achieve our plans for the state, so, the security summit will bring in stakeholders from across the state to chart a way forward towards ensuring the security of lives and property,” he said.

Also speaking a member of the committee and head of the planned security summit, Maj. Gen. Habila Vintenaba warned criminal elements to leave Taraba as the committee has in place, a security blueprint that will smoke them from their hideouts

Our correspondent reports that the planned summit will commence from June 13 to 15 and is expected to be graced by major security and economic experts from within and across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…