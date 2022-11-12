Youth ministry launches project to plant 250,000 trees in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the launch of Project 250k for Climate Change, a project that will support Nigerian youth to plant and nurture 250,000 trees across the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, made the announcement at a side event held hosted by the Ministry of Environment in the Nigerian pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) holding at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The minister said the youth have become agents of change in the climate change story by mobilising one another in their numbers to make their voices heard and contribute positively to talks at the climate conference.

He said: “Young people are not only victims of climate change, they are also valuable contributors to climate action as agents of change, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Hence, their unprecedented mobilization around the world shows the massive power they possess to contribute meaningfully in achieving the objectives of COP27 and beyond.”

The minister made a plea to the youth to assist the Federal Government in its efforts to provide a better future for everyone and a better world for them and future generations.

Dare promised the youth that the ministry will support them as much as possible in recognising and highlighting the crucial part that young people play in promoting sustainable development and sustainable surroundings.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, stated that for Nigeria to achieve its climate change mitigation target, the role and contributions of the youth must be recognised and enlisted.

He said: “The truth is that the youth must be involved in all climate change mitigation efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria going forward.”

