Your visit to Nigeria incomplete if you don’t visit theatres of criminality of terrorists in South, Middle-Belt, Akintoye tells UN Secretary-General

Yoruba self-determination nationalist and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye, has advised the visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, to make his visit to Nigeria impactful and worth the while by visiting theatres of criminality of terrorists in South, Middle-Belt, to see facts on the ground.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his spokesperson, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, the Ilana Omo Oodua leader said Guterres must resist attempts by the Buhari administration to pull the wool over his eyes.

“The Buhari administration has started misinforming the UN chief by preventing him from meeting the right people and from going to the right places. He is being shielded from the truth and from reality on the ground.

“He is being deceived not to see the atrocities and deceit of the Buhari administration. At the eleventh hour, Guterres’s itinerary has been amended to divert him from the theatres of the atrocious bestiality of killer herders and kidnappers that the Buhari administration has treated with kid gloves.

Akintoye said that though the coming of the UN scribe to Nigeria was for him to get first-hand information about the Nigerian situation but alleged that the Buhari administration has, through subtlety and guile, frustrated the effort of the global organisation.

“Your Excellency cannot get the true picture of how close to the precipice Nigeria is unless you visit the theatres of the criminality of this government. Visit the Middle Belt, behold the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen and marvel.





“Visit the Southwest; if you will not talk to anyone at all talk to Chief Olu Falae, a one-time Secretary of the Federal Government, one-time Minister of Finance and presidential candidate and listen to his harrowing multiple experiences in the hands of rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

“Speak with octogenarian Pa Reuben Fasoranti, erstwhile leader of Afenifere, whose daughter was murdered in her prime by Fulani herdsmen.”

“Visit Ifon, also in Ondo State, whose traditional ruler was murdered by Fulani herdsmen. Visit Southern Kaduna where ethnic cleansing is a daily activity of the murderous Fulani nihilists. Same thing is happening in Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Ogun and Oyo states where Fulani herdsmen maim, rape, kill farmers and destroy farmlands in their land-grabbing drive across the southern region of the country,” Professor Akintoye alleged.

Professor Akintoye alleged further that ” the list is endless! And the atrocities have not abated. The Buhari administration refuses to allow the victims to arm and defend themselves whereas the murderers are allowed to roam about with AK-47 looting, raping, maiming, and killing.

“Your Excellency must speak with the right people who will paint the correct picture of our parlous situation: a parlous and debt-ridden economy; restive and restless youths; collapsed educational system, hyperinflation, runaway unemployment, insecurity, corruption never before witnessed in this country, and a country divided than even during its civil war period.”