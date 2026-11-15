Adebutu: Hunye hails court judgment, says ‘it’s victory for democracy’

An Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Abayomi Hunye, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, on his court victory ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate him on the list of candidates for the 2027 election.

In a statement personally signed by him on Friday, Hunye described the judgment as a victory for democracy and justice for the people of Ogun State.

In his congratulatory message to Adebutu, titled, “A Victory for Democracy and Justice for the People of Ogun State,” Hunye stated, “I heartily congratulate Hon. Ladi Adebutu on this significant legal victory following the court’s decision ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate his name.

“This victory goes beyond political affiliations, party interests or individual ambitions. It is, first and foremost, a victory for democracy, the rule of law, justice and, most importantly, the people of Ogun State.

“Today, this is a victory for every resident of Ogun State, irrespective of political party, tribe or belief. It is a reminder that our democracy must remain stronger than personal interests and that the people’s mandate must never be taken for granted.

“Congratulations once again, Hon. Ladi Adebutu. May this victory further strengthen our collective commitment to justice, fairness, democratic values and a better Ogun State for all.

“Democracy must win. The people must win. Ogun State must win.”

Recall that Hunye had instituted a suit against Solomon Adeola as the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 Ogun State election.

Hunye participated in the APC governorship primary held on May 21, 2026, where Adeola was declared the winner with 304,055 votes out of 305,287 accredited voters, while Hunye was officially credited with zero votes — a result his camp has described as an insult to thousands of APC members who voted for him.

Hunye subsequently instituted a legal action before the Federal High Court in Abuja — Abayomi Semako Hunye v. APC & 2 Ors.— challenging the outcome of the primary and the nomination process that produced Adeola.

In a separate suit filed on September 25, 2026, Hunye is also asking the court to order a judicial review of the statutory declarations made by Adeola in his previous INEC nomination forms, to ascertain the exact state of origin claimed by the lawmaker in earlier elections when he contested in Lagos State.

Hunye’s lawyers have asked whether Adeola declared Ekiti State or Lagos State in those earlier forms, and whether the declarations were consistent with constitutional and electoral requirements.

Hunye has insisted that he is not challenging Adeola’s indigeneity as a Yewa son, but is bringing before the court a matter of statutory integrity and constitutional compliance.

“I am not asking the media or the public to declare me the candidate. I am asking the judiciary to look at the process, examine the facts under the Electoral Act, and allow the law to take its proper course,” Hunye had stated.

The suit is still pending before the Federal High Court and was adjourned to November 18, 2026. Hunye’s camp has repeatedly stressed that no judgment has been delivered in the case.