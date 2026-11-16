Another $2bn super grid? Like Adelabu, like Tegbe?

NIGERIA has developed a troubling habit of announcing multibillion-dollar electricity projects without first demonstrating why existing infrastructure fails to deliver electricity. On 9 November 2026, Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe announced a $2 billion East-West Super Grid, promising transmission capability of 19,000 megawatts (MW) within 18 to 24 months. The announcement echoed a similarly priced proposal by his immediate predecessor, Adebayo Adelabu, barely thirteen months earlier.

But what precisely is the problem this investment intends to solve? Is Nigeria’s principal electricity challenge inadequate transmission infrastructure, insufficient generation availability, or systemic failures across the electricity value chain requiring an integrated solution?

Adelabu’s Proposal, Tegbe’s announcement

On 6 October 2025, Adelabu disclosed that the Federal Government was negotiating a $2 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of China to construct a Super Grid linking eastern and western Nigeria. The Federal Executive Council had reportedly approved the financing proposal, intended to strengthen transmission infrastructure and attract industrial consumers back to the national grid. Tegbe’s proposed network would traverse Funtua, Gwagwalada, Ikot Ekpene, Benin, Epe and Ilorin. Presidential approval has reportedly been secured, and procurement initiated. The parallels are striking: the same administration, identical price tag and east-west transmission objective, but a different minister.

Is Tegbe implementing Adelabu’s proposal, redesigning it, or introducing another project? What became of the Chinese financing negotiations? Was any loan agreement concluded? Has an independent feasibility assessment established the project’s economic viability? The financing structure remains unclear. Nigerians deserve to know whether it involves sovereign borrowing, private investment, public expenditure or contingent liabilities that future taxpayers may inherit.

The forensic evidence the minister cannot ignore

In my earlier forensic investigation into Nigeria’s power-sector physical and financial losses, I examined 28 grid-connected power plants between April 2025 and March 2026. The findings exposed a troubling generation crisis.I classified 11 plants as Critical, with time-weighted availability of 25 per cent or less, and another nine as Poor, with availability above 25 but not exceeding 50 per cent. Altogether, 20 plants, representing 71.4 per cent of Nigeria’s grid-connected generating stations, fell within these categories.

These plants possessed approximately 9,896 MW of installed capacity, yet their combined average available capacity was only 2,467 MW. The 11 Critical plants alone accounted for 4,816 MW of installed capacity but contributed approximately 427 MW on average. Across the April 2025–March 2026 study period, national average available generation capacity was approximately 5,174 MW, while actual generation averaged just 4,312 MW. Available capacity declined from 5,400.38 MW in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4,457.96 MW in the first quarter of 2026. Thus, only 32.7 per cent of Nigeria’s 13,625 MW installed generation capacity was available on average during that quarter. Installed capacity represents a generating plant’s rated output; available capacity reflects what it can supply under prevailing operating conditions, accounting for equipment failures, maintenance, fuel shortages and other constraints.

Some reports defending the Super Grid have described Nigeria’s installed generation capacity exceeding 13,000 MW as available for evacuation. This confuses installed capacity with operational availability. Transmission investment must be justified against electricity that generating plants can realistically produce, not merely their nameplate capacity. These findings, documented in my four-part series published in this column between 24 August and 21 September 2026, should be on Tegbe’s desk before he advances another multibillion-dollar transmission proposal.

How does a transmission network targeting 19,000 MW address Nigeria’s severe generation constraints? On 8 June 2026, TCN Managing Director Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz stated that Nigeria’s transmission network possessed 8,700 MW of wheeling capacity, against a historical peak of just 5,801.84 MW recorded on 4 March 2025. He maintained that transmission was not the principal constraint in the electricity value chain. Transmission lines do not manufacture electricity. Transformers cannot compensate for unavailable turbines. Additional corridors cannot independently restore defective generating units, guarantee gas supply, or resolve financial obligations undermining electricity production.

The minister may argue that transmission bottlenecks prevent available generation from reaching consumers. But where is the evidence? Which plants are constrained, how many megawatts are stranded, for how long, and at what financial cost? Low generation availability does not establish that every transmission corridor is underutilised; some may experience serious congestion. Moreover, TCN’s 8,700 MW capacity estimate was based on network simulations, not a demonstrated nationwide operating capability. Nevertheless, localised constraints do not automatically justify a $2 billion expansion.

The economics of expanding transmission capacity without electricity

At an illustrative exchange rate of ₦1,350 per dollar, the proposed $2 billion investment represents ₦2.7 trillion. Nigeria undoubtedly needs a stronger transmission network. Long-term demand growth, new generation projects, regional electricity trade and grid resilience may justify investment ahead of present supply. But where is the independently verified development plan demonstrating that a 19,000 MW-capable network is necessary, appropriately phased and economically preferable to targeted upgrades?

Suppose Nigeria rehabilitates existing generating plants, resolves gas-supply constraints and restores several thousand megawatts of unavailable capacity. What targeted transmission upgrades would be required to evacuate that electricity? Conversely, if the Super Grid is completed while generation availability remains around 4,500 MW, how much additional electricity would consumers actually receive? Answering these questions requires integrated power-system planning, including generation-mix optimisation, transmission load-flow and contingency studies, and independently verified cost-benefit analysis.

The government must quantify the additional electricity consumers would receive, expected network utilisation, transmission-loss reductions, financing costs and economic returns. These benefits must be compared with the costs and delivery timelines of generation rehabilitation, targeted transmission upgrades and distribution-loss reduction. The decisive measure should be the additional reliable kilowatt-hours delivered per naira invested.

A broken electricity value chain

Nigeria’s electricity crisis extends beyond generation and transmission. My forensic investigation also classified six of the country’s 11 electricity distribution companies as Critical or Poor based on their aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses. Even where electricity is generated and transmitted, distribution companies must have the capacity to deliver it and recover payment. A Super Grid cannot independently resolve overloaded distribution transformers, defective feeders, electricity theft, inadequate metering, poor revenue collection or accumulated sectoral debts. Indeed, Tegbe has acknowledged substantial outstanding financial obligations and serious underperformance at existing generating plants. These admissions reinforce the need for disciplined investment prioritisation.

What would it cost to restore approximately 3,000 MW of unavailable generation capacity and undertake the complementary transmission upgrades necessary to deliver that electricity reliably? What investment would substantially reduce distribution losses? What investment would substantially reduce distribution losses?

Minister Tegbe, show nigerians the business case

Presidential approval is not a substitute for technical feasibility, nor does Federal Executive Council authorisation establish economic viability.

Before committing public resources, the Ministry of Power must publish the project’s engineering specifications, independently reviewed feasibility studies, procurement framework, financing arrangements and projected economic returns.

The National Assembly must scrutinise any proposed borrowing, sovereign guarantees, foreign-exchange exposure and contingent liabilities. Independent assessments must establish whether the proposed 19,000 MW transmission capability is justified by realistic generation expansion, electricity demand and distribution-network capacity. After all, transmission capability is not electricity generated, dispatched or delivered.

Nigeria does not lack ambitious electricity announcements. It lacks reliable delivery, integrated infrastructure planning and accountability for existing assets.

President Tinubu and Minister Tegbe must demonstrate that this $2 billion investment addresses identifiable electricity-system constraints, delivers greater economic benefits than alternative interventions and increases reliable electricity supply to consumers. Nigeria needs independently justified infrastructure investment, not another multibillion-dollar exercise in political image-building.