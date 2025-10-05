Your mother chose the right time to die, Akpabio tells Yilwatda

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, to take solace in the fact that his late mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, chose the right time to die.

Akpabio stated this on Saturday at the burial service of Mama Lydia in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Mama Lydia, mother of the APC national chairman, died in August at the age of 83.

Her burial was attended by top government officials, political leaders, and dignitaries from across the country.

In his condolence message, Akpabio said the family should find comfort in the legacy Mama Lydia left behind and the impact she made in the lives of others.

He said, “To our dear Mama, goodbye from all of us. Goodbye from Nigeria. To our National Chairman, be consoled in the knowledge that your mother chose the right time to depart, a time when her legacy continues to speak through you and through all the lives she touched.”

The Senate President also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for unifying and bringing together people from different faiths, regions and political divides.

Akpabio stated, “All former Governors of Plateau State are here today, irrespective of political party. The Governor of Plateau State, working closely with our National Chairman, has received you warmly, and the people of Plateau have shown tremendous affection and excitement at your visit.

“As a politician, I observed the turnout from the airport to this venue; thousands of Plateau citizens lined the streets, waving and cheering. That alone speaks louder than any words: Mr President, you have touched the hearts of the people of the Plateau.

“This service today is a powerful reflection of unity, faith, and leadership, and it shows that God has truly registered your presence.”

