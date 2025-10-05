The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Abdullahi Abbas, has dissociated the party from some groups identifying themselves as “12 APC Groups” who backed the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, in calling for the removal of the State Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

It will be recalled that “some groups under the aegis of APC 12 groups said in a release that the Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Bakori, should be sacked for refusing to participate in the Nigeria 65th Anniversary Parade.”

However, in a swift reaction to this position, the State Chairman of the APC, Prince Abbas, described the group as fake and not members of the party.

In a statement signed and made available to the press in Kano, the State APC Chairman said, “that his members who are genuinely APC card-carrying persons backed the boycott of the police to the parade ground because he is answering to the directives.”

Prince Abbas further called on the “Federal Government to even punish other Federal security agencies who attended the Parade Ground because, according to him, they have violated orders given to them.”

According to him, “Government should hasten the investigation of those other security agencies who participated at the event because they are directed not to participate.”

He also stated that those 12 groups claiming to be members of the APC can best be described as fake members engaged by disgruntled politicians paid to do a dirty job for their paymasters.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE