Grace Ihejiamaizu is an award-winning social entrepreneur, educator, and opportunity curator with over a decade of experience in facilitating access to quality education and opportunities. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, she speaks about empowering the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and young people among others. Excerpts;

How was growing up like for you and how did it define you?

Growing up, I faced a difficult and emotional experience when I lost my father at the age of 12. Losing him at such a young age was tough, but my mom did an amazing job raising six kids on her own. Watching her work hard to provide for us, and seeing the sacrifices she made, taught me the value of hard work and determination. I saw her strength and resilience firsthand. This experience has defined me as a person who is strong, independent, and who values family above all else. I’ve also learned to be more understanding and empathetic towards others who may be going through similar struggles. Now, I am using my experience to help others, especially young people, to pursue and succeed in their careers, take advantage of opportunities and make a positive difference in their communities.

What inspired you to establish the Opportunity Desk which many young people across the world have turned into a Mecca of sorts today?

You know when you’re scrolling through the internet, and you come across an opportunity that you wish you knew about earlier? Well, that’s what inspired me to start Opportunity Desk. I noticed that many young people, especially those from developing countries, were missing out on opportunities because they weren’t aware of them or didn’t know how to apply. I wanted to change that and help them gain visibility for their work, skills, and potential on the global stage.

So, I started Opportunity Desk in 2012 as a Facebook group and later developed it as a website, which today serves as a one-stop-shop for young people across the world to discover and apply for opportunities in education, career, entrepreneurship, and leadership. It was just a small thing at first, but over the years it’s grown into something really amazing. And the best part is that it’s accessible to everyone, no matter where you’re from or who you know. I am really proud of what we’ve built and the impact we’ve had on so many young people’s lives. Opportunity Desk is democratising access to opportunities to ensure that everyone has an equal chance to discover and apply for them.

Are there social, cultural, political or financial factors that defined your journey along the line?

Yes, there are factors that have defined my journey. Growing up in a developing country exposed me to the difficulties that many young people face in accessing opportunities, which motivated me to create a platform that would make it easier for them to discover and apply for opportunities. My cultural values of community and collective good guided me in creating a platform that connects young people globally and provides them with a sense of belonging and support. The lack of representation and visibility of young people from developing countries on the global stage was also a significant concern. It pushed me to create opportunities that would give them a voice and equip them with skills to stand out globally. Let me also mention that I faced challenges in securing funding for my projects in the early stages. A lot of young people face this when starting out. But my determination to create a platform that would serve the needs of young people and make a positive impact kept me going.





Looking back, what do you think you could have done differently?

When I first started Opportunity Desk, I treated it more as a hobby, rather than a business. But looking back, I realise that I could have done things differently. I should have focused more on building a sustainable business model right from the start. It’s true, we’ve been able to help a lot of young people so far, but with a solid financial foundation, we could have helped even more. And that’s what we’re doing now, we’re focusing on building sustainable partnerships, and revenue-generating models that will help us reach even more young people and make an even greater impact. It’s not always easy, but it’s definitely worth it.

As a young woman, how were you able to balance your career life with academics and then the home front?

It is definitely not easy, trust me. But you know what they say, ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way.’ So, what I did was, I set clear priorities and had a strong support system. I made sure to schedule my time in a way that allowed me to focus on each task at hand, whether it be work, school or home. I also made sure to take care of myself and make time for things that I enjoy. And you know, having a strong support system is crucial, my family has been really understanding and supportive of my goals and aspirations, they helped me a lot, whether it’s taking care of responsibilities at home or just being there to lend an ear when I need it. Lastly, having a positive attitude and a growth mindset has helped me a lot too, I try to approach each challenge with a can-do attitude and see it as an opportunity to learn and grow. So, yeah, it’s not easy, but with a bit of planning, self-care and a good support system, it’s definitely doable.

We’ve seen OD. We’ve seen the iKapture Centre for Development. What’s next for Grace Ihejiamaizu?

The next step for me is to continue growing and expanding the work we do at Opportunity Desk and iKapture, in order to reach even more young people and make an even greater impact on their lives. I am also looking to build my personal brand, and maybe write another book. My team is also working on exciting new projects that will be unveiled with time. Ultimately, my goal is to continue making a positive impact in the lives of young people and working towards a more equitable and just world.

How would you advise other young people about their career and life choices considering the various distractions inherent in the world today?

Dear young person, it can be easy to get caught up in the distractions of the world and lose sight of what truly matters, but by staying true to yourself and focusing on your passion and goals, it becomes easier to make decisions and stay on track. Be open to new opportunities and take calculated risks. Most times, the best opportunities come from stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things. Nothing worth having comes easy, and it is important to be able to adapt and grow from setbacks and failures.

