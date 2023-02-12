A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, has invited orphans, the disabled and the underprivileged in his community for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch said the special get-together will cut across Iwo, Ayedire, and Ola-oluwa Local Government Areas.

“I’m dedicating the 2023 Valentine’s Day to the orphans, disabled, and less privileged children. A special get-together has been marked to show them love, and affection and give them hope,” the traditional ruler said.

“We can have a better tomorrow if we take care of those who will control it. Let’s inspire them by identifying and giving them our words of hope,” Oluwo added.