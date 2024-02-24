Betty Akeredolu, wife of the former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described her late husband’s departure as leaving her to face all manners of mockery from his “so-called friends”.

Tribune Online reports that late December, 2023 that the ailing former Governor, who had been away from the state on medical leave, died at the age of 67 years after suffering from leukemia and prostrate cancer.

Akeredolu’s wife, in a tribute to Akeredolu, said few of her husband’s friends lashed out that he was a weakling because he chose to love his wife.

“It’s me, your adorable Betty. You just left me. Just like that! It hurts. Badly it hurts. Now alone. To face all manners of mockery. From the so-called friends and adversaries alike.

“Not a few lashed out that you were a weakling because you loved me.

“A beg o! Can an Amotekun generalssimo be a weakling? Mbanuu! It doesn’tadd up nau. Haba!”

Continuing, the wife of the former Governor lambasted “the so-called friends” to her late husband, describing them as products of households filled with domestic violence.

“By the way, do they know what love is?

“I don’t think so. In their homes while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats.

“Beaten up like punch bags. They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. And in many instances the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed as gender based violence reigned supreme nationwide.”