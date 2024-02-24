The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in the 2023 governorship election in Taraba, Engr Josiah Wukari Wasa has decried the governance policies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led governmet in Taraba, saying that the policies were rather dwindling the fortunes of the state.

He stated that the PDP was running Taraba State aground with its strange, unpopular and self-serving policies.

The ex-guber candidate in a press statement, said hat Taraba has been pushed into a state of steady socio-economic decline due to lack of defined policy direction, and bad leadership by PDP since 1999.

Wasa also accused governor Agbu Kefas-led government of pushing the state to precipice.

“PDP is insidiously and steadily destroying our state. For close to two decades now, the party had its knee on the neck of Taraba State, choking its nasal system and not allowing it to breathe. It is one form of bad governance to another. It has been a case of unfortunate succession from one bad PDP governor to another.

“With governor Kefas young age, coupled with his military background, a formation that is reputed for discipline, we expected he will transform Taraba but it’s unfortunate that he is following the steps former governor Darius Ishaku took and almost collapse the state.

“Taraba State has never been this divided along ethnic and religious lines. The self–serving policies have forced people to jettison the fabrics of unity, brotherhood and tolerance that they were known for, making many to consider self-help as a measure of survival. Governance is about progress, development and above all, protection of life and property.

“Even in the education sector, which is the trump card of the present administration, it is still a mess. Go to public schools in the State and see what is happening. It’s a gory site. Schools are overpopulated, standards are compromised, facilities are overwhelmed and the moral of staff keeps depleting on a daily basis.

“With the so-called free education, pupils are cramped into classes, mostly in dilapidated infrastructures without uniforms and furniture, without regards to health concerns and human dignity. The much talked about provision of uniforms and other learning facilities for pupils in the primary and secondary schools has been hanging in the air, with no hope in sight that it will be redeemed any moment soon.

“Matters of government are not taken seriously anymore. All you hear from Taraba is one declaration to another, inaugurating committees and hopping from one embassy to another in Abuja, while Taraba people are writhing in poverty with no idea on what the government is doing,” he said.

He, however, called on people of the state to remain law abiding in spite of all odds.