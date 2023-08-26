Aisha Lawal is an actress, a scriptwriter, a filmmaker and an event host. She is popular in the Yoruba movie industry and has been featured in many movies. In this interview by ROTIMI IGE, she speaks about her role in the biopic ‘Awujale’ and the importance of documenting history.

When you received the script for the film ‘Awujale’, how did you feel?

I am playing the role of ‘Olori Iyabo’ in this movie and am ready to ‘pepper’ people’s faces as the number one olori. When I received the script and read it. I noticed there is something about biopics and autobiographies — it’s like going through someone’s memoirs or something like that. It was so captivating. It was enlightening. There were some things I didn’t know about the king that I just got to know via the script.

I feel good to be a part of it — being a part of someone’s history means you are a part of an icon. I don’t want to mention names, but you know Awujale is one of the first-class kings in Yoruba land. So, it’s a privilege to be a part of the biopic.

Why do you think it’s important for us to document history with biopics like this?

I think it’s important because if people didn’t document books like the Psalms, Genesis, and the Synoptic Gospels, there may not be a Bible. These are the ways to preserve histories and stories through movies, folktales and the like. So, now that it’s even more modern, you don’t need to look for a scroll or base stories on ‘my grandfather said’. When we have things documented in scripts, movies, books, etc., in the next 100 years, people can go to the library to access them, pick them up, watch them as movies, or Google them. With this, you get to know all about traditions. It preserves tradition.

How did you prepare for the role?

The first thing I did was to reach out to my mum. My mum is half Ijebu. So, I asked a couple of questions from her and she was able to answer me. I knew a little of Ijebu because I’ve been to Ojude Oba a couple of times. But I know the Ijebu people and the way they carry themselves. I had to ask a couple of questions like: Do they all speak the same way, or is it different? Can I have an idea of the way they speak? Does anybody know Olori Iyabo? Can they tell me what her lifestyle was like? How did she cope with situations? How does she accommodate people? How does she relate to people? Her carriage, manners, and the like. This was so that I can have an idea. I didn’t intend to copy her manners from A to Z. I just wanted to have an idea so that I can understand the character herself.





What elements appeal to you before taking on a role? And, what do you look for in scripts?

I look for challenging roles majorly. And if the role is not challenging, I want to know how the movie can add to my profile. So, it’s either you are adding to my profile or the character itself is challenging. That would make me showcase myself in another dimension.

In your career as an actress, what do you think prepared you for the role of an Olori Adetona?

That question is coincidental because when we shot a scene and I posted a picture of myself on my status, my husband was the first person that commented. He said, “You will soon become an olori in real life.” I have played the role of olori in a couple of big-screen movies. So, when I got this script, it was not too difficult. In fact, there are some movies that I play roles in that I have to travel in time — I’ll play the younger version and the older version too. But, they are not yet out. There are movies like ‘Ashiri Ade’ and the like that are big-screen cultural movies that I played something similar in it. Being an actor, you should be able to flow with whatever characterisation you are given — mad woman, religious woman, whatever, you should be able to do it.

From what you have read and the research you have done on the personality of the role you are playing, what is your takeaway from the film?

I grew up hearing about ‘Awujale’. So, even before I received the script, I knew that he is someone that everyone would want to know more about. When I read the script and saw his journey and the trials he passed through, I understood that some people have grace added to their journey and there is faith at the same time. So, whatever happens, that grace and faith would keep working for you. I think that has been the major thing that has been working for the man. God has been so good to him. With all the obstacles he has faced, he comes out better. From what we have read about him, he is not the best — he is just like Daniel in the Bible. I think he is just lucky and God loves him a lot.

Critics are saying that streaming platforms have come on board and are now pumping money into the industry and that the Yoruba aspect of Nollywood is playing catch-up. What can you say about that?

We own the industry. Go back to research. The industry belongs to the Yoruba people. If you go back to research, you will hear from people like Hubert Ogunde and Ade Love. I don’t want to go into details. But, if you go and research very well, you will discover that Yorubas own this industry, we started this industry. We messed up at some point, but we are not playing catch-up. We are there already. Now, everybody wants to shoot a Yoruba movie.

Are there areas we need to improve on?

There are a lot of areas — basically in technical areas. But, I think we have also done that. Please, see ‘Jagun Jagun’ before you say we are playing catch-up.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Before Appeal Court determines Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s fate

Since Nigeria became a sovereign country, 10 presidential contests have taken place, producing seven winners; Presidents Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Moshood Abiola, (the only one not officially sworn in), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007-2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and the incumbent, Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023-date...….…

Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the recent military coup in Niger Republic...……

Oyo state govt releases Omituntun bus intracity, intercity routes, fares

As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.....…

Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Herdsmen’s renewed onslaught on communities

LAST week, a newly-wed couple were killed and another person injured when suspected herders attacked BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. ..…