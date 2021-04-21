Yoruba nation: Stop attacking traditional rulers, Igboho’s supporters urged

Supporters of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho have been urged to steer clear of attacking traditional rulers in the quest for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Sagamu Branch also noted that the recent attack on the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, was needless.

Tribune Online reports that Sunday Adeyemo and his supporters have been at the vanguard of the campaign for Yoruba with the organisation of rallies across the South-Western States.

After one of the rallies held in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, there were allegations that Oba Ajayi ordered policemen to arrest and shoot some of the agitators. It was also alleged that Akarigbo was sponsored by a Lagos-based politician to disrupt the activities of the agitators.

But NYCN, in a press conference and solidarity march in support of the traditional ruler, described these allegations as “watery, unfounded and have no element of truth, as it is full of mischief and cheap propaganda.”

The group marched from the Akarigbo Palace to the Palace of Elepe of Epe in Sagamu alongside other residents.

They were armed with placards with various inscriptions including; “On Akarigbo mandate I stand”; “We stand with Ilufemiloye 1 Akarigbo of Remo land”; “We are saying no to fake media report against Paramount ruler of Remo-land”; “Say no to fake media report against Akarigbo”; “Akarigbo is a royal father to all Remo son’s/daughters. Don’t lie against him”; “Sagamites unite against enemies of Remo land.”

The coordinator of NYCN in Sagamu, Comrade Idris Awoderu urged Igboho to publicly disassociate himself and his Yoruba nation agenda from those raising spurious allegations against the Akarigbo.

“Let me also state categorically clear without mincing words that it is a cooked fallacy that Oba Akarigbo did not give the Yoruba nation agitators audience at his palace: the truth is that Oba Adewale Ajayi was out of the country two weeks ago and yet to return. So how can someone who is out of the town when you visited deny you audience or physical attention?

“It is an absolute lie of the century to say that the Akarigbo ordered the police to arrest or shoot the agitators or protesters. We challenge them to come out with proofs via the same medium.

“It is a great insult on the good people of Remoland for anyone to alleged that our own Akarigbo collected money from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any man or a woman to disrupt the activities and the event of these naïve and ignorant blackmailers,” he said.

Awoderu added that “we strongly believe that Chief Sunday Adeyemi Igboho will endeavour to enlighten and educate these deviant agitators on the menace and traditional consequences of spreading or sponsoring fake news, blackmail and cheap lies against the royal fathers.

“Let it be known and told as well, that the Akarigbo of Remo is the Traditional custodian and voice of the ‘gods of Remoland’. It is well-known fact that no responsible Yoruba son or daughter will open his or her mouth to say unpleasant words, abuse or throw banters on our royal fathers, who coincidentally are the

second in command to the gods of the land.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Yoruba nation: Stop attacking traditional rulers, Igboho’s supporters urged

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Yoruba nation: Stop attacking traditional rulers, Igboho’s supporters urged