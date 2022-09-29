Yobe North: Lawan surrenders, says I won’t appeal court judgment

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that he would not appeal the judgement delivered, on Wednesday, by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District elections.

Justice Fadima Aminu in his ruling had affirmed Sheriff Bashir Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in its reaction, on Wednesday, said it would comply with the ruling once it received the certified true copy.

Lawan in a statement which he personally signed and released, on Thursday, in Abuja said he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the elections.

The statement titled: “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads:

“Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North senatorial district for the 2023 national assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.





“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North senatorial district and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”