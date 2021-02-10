Yobe gov commends FEC for approval of N8bn for completion of Damaturu water project

Yobe State Governor and Chairman All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Federal government for approving N8 billion for completion of the Damaturu urban regional water supply project.

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the fund to address the challenge of water scarcity in the North East state capital, Damaturu.

A statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor and made available to journalists on Wednesday said Governor Buni was happy as he noted that the project would complement efforts of the state government in addressing water problems of the state capital and its environs.

“I want to especially appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council for considering and approving the completion of this very important project that would touch the lives of our people.

“This is another dividend of democracy extended to Yobe state by the President Muhammadu administration.

“It is important to us because, Damaturu the has over the years increased in size and population, and is in need of a corresponding water supply.

“The state government has continuously been making efforts to improve water supply across the state to meet the water needs of the people,” he said.

The governor further said a committee on the rehabilitation of water facilities was constituted with a massive intervention which has improved water supply in all the major towns of the state.

Governor Buni assured the corporation of the state government and people of the state to ensure successful completion of the project.

