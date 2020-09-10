YESSO revalidates effort to continue assisting poor, vulnerable in society

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, has reiterated Oyo State stance to continue utilising the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) to elevate the situation of the poor, needy and vulnerable in the state.

Farinto made this statement, on Thursday, September 10, at the validation meeting on intermediate outcome evaluation report of Oyo State’s YESSO, noting that the programme has been able to drastically reduce unemployment among the youths in the state.

He noted that the programme which became operational in the state in May 2013 in collaboration with the World Bank has been able to confront poverty in all ramifications and with strong support from Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, it has also been able to identify and tackle poverty on a major front in the state.

The commissioner further disclosed that numerous youths in the state have been beneficiaries of the scheme which are in two folds, the Public Workfare (PWF) and the Skills for Job (S4J) units which have been able to provide immediate labour intensive work opportunities for unskilled youths from poor households as well as demand-driven skills for educated youth from poor households.

Additionally, he noted that a consultant was also employed to check and review the progress of the scheme, which also collaborated with state and local government to achieve the YESSO objectives of reducing poverty and creating opportunities for the poor and vulnerable people.

In her remarks, the secretary to the Oyo State government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun said, “The programme which is one of the youth empowerment initiatives in the state has come a long way in building a social register of the poor and vulnerable as well as equipping youths from poor households with the wherewithal to elevate them from poverty.”

She noted that the Oyo State governor was impressed with the achievement of the scheme and has promised to“leave no stone unturned to open the window of opportunities for those community identified as poor.”

Validating the efforts of YESSO, towards elevating poverty in Oyo State, Oluwatoyin Owoyemi executive director of Life Builders Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) said, “the response of Oyo government towards elevating poverty in the state has been remarkable as the effect of the scheme is being felt by citizens across the state.”

Also, while thanking Governor Makinde for supporting the scheme, Mr Abiona Fashola, the caretaker chairman of Ido Local Government Area stated that the scheme has changed a lot of lives, as beneficiaries across the state have been testifying positively to how the scheme has changed their lives and given them purpose.

Recall that about 15,000 poor households across 19 local government areas of Oyo State have been captured to receive N7,500 every month under the scheme.

State Coordinator, Oyo State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Mrs Olaide Lasisi, previously noted that the 14,406 households amounted to 58,435 individuals in its register of beneficiaries to collect N7,500. She said the state coordinating unit had also just identified another set of 14,594 households in the remaining 14 local government areas as potential beneficiaries.

She advocated for the support of local government chairmen in ensuring that target beneficiaries get their stipends as and when due so as to reduce poverty in the state.

She further hinted of plans to empower youths through various YESSO programmes like public workfare, skills for the job and targeted grant transfer.

