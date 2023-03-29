Rachael Omidiji

Popular Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola on her verified Instagram page, has said in years to come, children will start beating their parents.

“All in the bid of supporting different parties, we have lost our values. In the next years to come, children will start beating their parents.”

On Tuesday, the actor slammed the behaviour on her Instagram page, calling it a “pandemic. “This is a pandemic that people are not taking cognizance of. When we have youths on social media writing all sorts of things about the elderly,

Daramola claimed that modernization was to blame for the young people’s “loss of values” and disrespect for the old “They will start disrespecting them because of modernization.

Daramola said the consequences would be “extremely grave” if the young kid disrespected her. “If you say anything stupid, the repercussion will be very grave. My true followers know that I stand for value, I stand for what’s right, I stand for culture.”

Foluke concluded by begging everyone not to come to her page to say “rubbish” because she will serve it hot for whoever shows up. “I beg everybody, with everything you hold dear, don’t come to my page to say rubbish. I’m a disciplinarian, I won’t let it fly, and I’m looking for a scapegoat.