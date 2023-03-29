Kola Oyelere

The Governor-elect in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who emerged on the platform of the New Nigeria People Party(NNPP) has said that he will not allow his family to interfere with the running of the state.

He made this known on Wednesday to journalists shortly after collecting his Certificate of Return (CoR) along with 26 members-elect of the House of Assembly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano.

We accept this privilege with heavy responsibility; we shall carry out the people’s democratic directives with focus and unrelenting dedication, we shall govern for all for peace and prosperity of the state,” the Governor-elect declared.

He expressed indebtedness to traditional, community and religious leaders who fostered an atmosphere of peace while appreciating the efforts of NNPP leaders at all levels for their tireless efforts and commitment.

Yusuf also pledged sound programmes to reinvigorate the education sector through the provision of modern learning facilities and a conducive atmosphere.

“There is no way his family would feature in the running of the government as that will be tantamount to a family affair.”

According to him,” There is no way I will allow my family to be involved in my government because the Oath of Office I took, I did it alone without them, meaning they are not part of the government”,

The Governor-elect, who emerged from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP promised the residents of Kano that he will pay total attention to the state and submit his time to the upliftment of the standard of living of the people.

He promised to boost water production and that education will receive attention, assuring that there will be a total overhaul of governance in Kano State.

He said we have what it takes to move Kano state to the next level through massive infrastructural development.

The Governor-elect has pledged to adopt a people-oriented democracy with a focus on the peace and prosperity of the state.





He appreciated the people of the state for giving him and his running mate the mandate to lead the state.

He also promised to prioritise water supply, health, agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment.

He said that already a blueprint had been worked out to end perennial water scarcity in the Kano metropolis and other major towns across the state.

“We will expand water supply to all nook and crannies of Kano city to enable people to have access to portable drinking water for human and animal consumption.

“We will utilise dams and provide assorted farming implements at a subsidised rate to enhance massive food production for all-year farming.

“The NNPP administration will accord priority to the health sector through the provision of modern facilities to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots,” he said.

According to him, a robust economic package geared at driving exponential growth across the state had been designed for implementation.

He said: “We have what it takes to move Kano state to the next level through massive infrastructural development.

”We have development programmes that will scale up production. The time for the industrialisation of our state is now. There is no more time to waste.”

The governor-elect reiterated his commitment to attracting new infrastructure development through a blueprint that would concentrate on agro-allied industrialisation, and new energy and mineral resources sectors.

He restated his commitment to restoring the fortune of the state to the path of progress and prosperity.

Yusuf lauded INEC and security agencies for providing a level playing ground that paved way for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“As Governor-elect, I call on all contestants to join hands with me to develop the Kano state of our dreams,” he urged.

He also appealed to residents and friends to team up with the incoming administration to move the Kano state dream to the promised land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…