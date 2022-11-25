2023: YPP candidate intensify call for community policing in Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressive Party (YPP), candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Dr. Chinedu Anthony Umeadi, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen security architectures by empowering and equipping local vigilantes and other community security outfits across the country.

He said the measure will assist the Police and other security agencies in the rural areas, in securing the electorate during the voting process.

He said it will also curb the menace of kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings, terrorism, herders/farmers clashes and gunmen activities that have become a major source of worry to Nigerians, especially, the rural dwellers.

Umeadi, who made the call at a session with journalists at his campaign office Awka, on Thursday, promised to institute Laws that would focus more on insecurity, Health, Education and mostly, youth/women empowerment programmes, through skills acquisitions, if elected into the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly (Senate), Abuja, come February 25th, 2023.

According to him, empowering, encouraging and equipping the local police is urgently needed at this electioneering moment, to help the Nigerian police and other sister agencies in the rural areas, secure the personalities and other innocent Nigerians travelling from the urban cities to their various villages to vote during the voting exercise.

He said his administration if elected, will improve the security structure in Anambra Central Senatorial District by engaging relevant stakeholders; the Police, vigilante groups, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Traditional rulers, Community President Generals Community Market Leaders in the course.

He noted that YPP will win all the elective positions in the state because the party has built structures across the three Senatorial District in Anambra and that he has no fear in contesting the election with Senator Victor Umeh (LP) and Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP), whether they have to be in the system for long or not.

He appealed to Journalists to only report issue-based campaign information to the public to sustain the country’s peace and unity.

