World Press Freedom Day: NUJ, stakeholders seek better deal for journalists

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has restated its commitment to promoting press freedom and good governance, and said it is also poised to sustain the promotion of the principles of ethical journalism and high standards of professionalism.

Vice President of Zone B of the NUJ, Princess Ronke Afebioye-Samo, stated this on Wednesday at the celebration of the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku Ibadan.

Afebioye-Samo, in her address on the occasion, held that “press freedom is a catalyst for good governance, and good governance makes dividends of democracy available in real terms.”

She said the WPFD was an occasion “to reflect on the evolving media terrain and re-affirm the vital role of ethical journalism to safeguard truth and democracy, to explore the growing impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, media operators and press freedom, the rise of misinformation and the ethical hazards faced by media professionals.”

She added that it was “a unique celebration which reminds everyone to protect and support the media because, without a free press, there can’t be a free society. This is a wake-up call to all concerned that it is important for journalists to speak freely and be safe always.”

In a lecture on the theme of 2025 WPFD: “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media”, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North district, noted that the advent of artificial intelligence had reshaped nearly everything about news from gathering to consumption.

Senator Buhari, who received the 2025 International Guillermo Cano Media Award on the occasion, highlighted the advantages of AI in journalism, saying the new technology would enhance news delivery through “automation and efficiency; enhanced data analysis, personalised content delivery, and innovative storytelling.”

However, he cautioned that “Artificial Intelligence does not only provide opportunities for innovation in the media. It also introduces profound challenges that threaten the integrity, independence, and credibility of journalism.

“One of the most alarming challenges posed by AI is the proliferation of false content, especially deep fakes, synthetic media generated using deep learning techniques that can convincingly mimic real individuals’ appearances and voices.”

In a keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Professor Rasaq Olatunde Kalilu, advised newsrooms to prioritise AI to be used as a tool and not as a replacement for human intelligence, saying there was a need to ensure that technology serves public interest and does not undermine freedom of expression and democratic participation.