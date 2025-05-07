Edo Islamic Council pledges collaboration with Muslim media practitioners

The Edo State Islamic Council has expressed its readiness to collaborate with like-minded organisations to promote the religion of Islam.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu, stated this while hosting the executive members of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Edo State Chapter, during a courtesy visit to the Council’s Secretariat in Benin City.

Alhaji Igbinidu provided an overview of the structure and objectives of the Edo Islamic Council, noting that it is an affiliate of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto.

He explained that its objectives are to promote the religion of Islam within the state and to serve as the official liaison between the Muslim community and the government on matters concerning the faith.

Alhaji Igbinidu expressed his delight at the existence of organisations such as the MMPN, acknowledging the vital role of the media in informing the public and supporting the Council’s activities.

He remarked, “I am very pleased to see that an organisation like yours exists because, in anything one does, the media is essential. It is the media that can effectively inform the public about our activities.”

Alhaji Igbinidu welcomed the prospect of collaboration, highlighting the mutual benefits that could be derived from such a partnership. He urged all Muslims, especially media practitioners, to actively promote the beauty of Islam, showcasing the community’s positive attributes as law-abiding and productive citizens.

He also shared the Islamic Council’s plans to establish a permanent office and expressed hope that its collaboration with the MMPN could provide support in this regard.

The President of the MMPN, Edo State Chapter, Abdul-Kadir Abdullah, in his presentation during the meeting, emphasised the organisation’s long-standing presence, having been officially registered in 1997, with a recent revitalisation of its Edo State chapter in January of this year.

He highlighted the MMPN’s commitment to mobilising its members across the state and leveraging their active presence in the media to advance the cause of Islam.

Referencing the MMPN’s constitution, Abdullah pointed out that Article 5, Sections A and C, explicitly empower the body to collaborate with other Muslim organisations to promote Islamic activities. He underscored the critical role of the Council as a key stakeholder in this endeavour.

He expressed satisfaction that Muslim media professionals in the state are now highly active and eager to use their platforms to promote Islam, particularly within Edo State.

He also voiced his hope for continued engagement with the Council in advancing its activities in the most positive manner.

Both leaders anticipate a fruitful partnership that will significantly contribute to the advancement of Islam in Edo State, reaffirming their shared commitment to future engagements.

Photo caption: Chairman of the Edo State Islamic Council, Alhaji Abdulazeez Igbinidu (centre), and the President of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Mallam Abdul-Kadir Abdullah (5th from left), alongside other members of both organisations during the visit.