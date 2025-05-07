Ribadu to deliver Oba Adetona annual professorial lecture

The National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, will on May 10, delivered the 9th Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona annual professorial lecture to mark the 91st birthday of the monarch.

This was contained in a release issued by the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Niyi Oluwole, on Wednesday.

The title of the lecture is “Corruption and National Security: Impacts and Consequences,” which takes place at the Ogbagba Hall of the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies (NIPSS-OSKASOGS), by 11.00am.

Oduwole recalled that Oba Adetona in 2016, endowed the University with half a billion Naira Professorial Chair in Governance at the Department of Political Science in the then Faculty of Social and Management Sciences of the institution.

He said that the lofty project known as Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance was in demonstration of the Monarch’s commitment to good governance, education and community development in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Since its maiden edition, the Annual Lecture Series of the Professorial Chair in Governance has become a convergence of distinguished guests and eminent personalities from the academia, government as well as public and private sectors to discuss critical issues in governance, share best practices and proffer solutions to pressing challenges.

“It is worthy of note that Oba Adetona, as the greatest benefactor of the University, established the School of Governance Studies, donated residential iconic buildings for researchers and directors, facilitated critical road projects and made other philanthropic interventions, including the construction of the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge at the Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye.

“In recognition of the Awujale’s enduring legacy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced at his 90th birthday celebration held last year that the Oba (Dr) S. K. Adetona School of Governance Studies will be taken up by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Africa’s foremost institution for public policy and leadership development.

” The President also conferred the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Royal Father.

During this year’s Professorial Lecture, the Chairperson, Governing Board, Oba (Dr.) S. K. Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance, Princess Adetoun Adetona-Daramola, will give the opening address and welcome dignitaries to the event. Also, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Toyin Ashiru, OON, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, will deliver their respective remarks in honour of the celebrant.”

