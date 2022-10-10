World Mental Health Day: History, significance and how it can be celebrated

The World Mental Health day is a World Health Organisation (WHO) recognised event celebrated every 10th of October. The day is marked for global mental health education and awareness.

HISTORY

World Mental health day is an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) a non-governmental organisation founded in 1948. The then WFMH Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter initiated the first celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, 1992. From 1994 onwards, a special theme was selected each year for the global event.

Until 1994, the day had no specific theme other than general mental health advocacy and public education.

At the suggestion of then-Secretary General Eugene Brody, World Mental Health Day was first observed with a theme in 1994. The theme was “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World”.

THEME

Every year, a theme is chosen to encourage a positive outlook and raise awareness about mental health issues.

The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) announced that the theme for World Mental Health Day 2022, is ” Make mental health for all a global priority”. The theme focuses on prioritising mental well-being.

Significance

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in eight people worldwide is living with a mental-health-related issue, hence a day like this is germane to be set aside in order to raise awareness about mental health.

Varieties of programmes are held on this day to educate people, create awareness and advocate against social stigma on mental health-related illness victims. The day is equally made use of to talk about what more needs to be done in order to improve the services for people struggling with mental issues, among others. In some countries, this day is a part of a week-long mental health event.

How it can be celebrated

1. Read articles and books about mental health

There are varieties of mental health books that can help give you more understanding and insight into the concept of mental health. Use the opportunity of today to read some of them. You can equally read different articles on ways you can improve your mental health





2. Learn more about your mental health

One of the most empowering things you can do for yourself is to learn more about your own mental health and how it can be improved. You can take advantage of today’s opportunity to seek professional assistance in the form of therapy.

3. Participate in mental health related events

Another way you can celebrate today’s mental health day is by Participating in events in your community or online to learn more and connect with others willing to share their experiences with mental health conditions.

4. Donate to victims of mental health problems

If you are financially capable, you can make a difference and play an important role in promoting mental well-being by offering financial support to those affected by one form of mental health issue or the other.

5. Talk to friends and family about their mental health

Despite the increasing awareness of mental health, its importance is still relatively unknown to some people. You can make use of the opportunity of today to charge and urge the people around you on why their mental health should be given adequate attention.