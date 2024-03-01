Bauchi State Project Management Unit of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) has disclosed readiness to collaborate with WaterAid Nigeria to enhance Climate Resilience Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) efforts in the state.

The State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir made the disclosure when he welcomed the Country Director, WaterAid, Mrs. Evelyn Mere, and two other representatives during a courtesy visit at the SPMU, where plans for the partnership were discussed.

Ibrahim Kabir highlighted ACReSAL’s focus on Agriculture, Environment, and Water Resources, aiming to restore one million hectares of degraded land across the nineteen Northern states and the FCT.

He also thanked WaterAid for their support in policy formulation, particularly in promoting climate resilience and user-friendly toilet facilities.

In response, Mrs. Mere expressed gratitude for the support received in Bauchi and emphasized the importance of political will in driving reforms.

She mentioned her purpose for being in the state which is for monitoring and capacity building to enhance WaterAid’s activities.

Kolawale Banwo, Head of Advocacy, Policy, and Communication at WaterAid, stressed the need for context-specific interventions in Bauchi and sought ACReSAL’s commitment to improving livelihoods through mutual execution of strategies.

Mashat Mallo, WaterAid Bauchi field office, expressed optimism about achieving set objectives through continued collaboration with stakeholders.

Representing the Director General of BASEPA, Sanitarian Mohammed Usman Saleh, acknowledged WaterAid’s support in capacity building and affirmed their commitment to further collaboration.

A group photograph of the ACReSAL and WaterAid teams