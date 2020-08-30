World bank/ITF graduates 81 skills trainees in Anambra

The month-long training for 81 members of the local communities and vulnerable groups within 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, organised by the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), a World Bank assisted project, has ended.

Tribune Online learnt that the training was run in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in three different locations in the state – Awka, Agbudu, and Aguleri respectively.

The trainees, who were mentored in different skills acquisition and trades are to re-train others when they get back to their respective communities.

The General Manager of the agency in the state, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, while addressing the graduands, said all the trainees, especially those learning the art of computer repairs, hairdressing, bead making, block moulding, phone repairs, barbing and shoemaking have successfully completed their programme after one month while those learning tailoring and carpentry with a duration period of two months will end theirs by September 20.

These trainees, who were from the communities that host skill acquisition centres as part of the intervention projects from the ANSCDA, were expected on return to their various communities to commence step-down training on their people at the newly built and well-equipped centres.

The training as delivered would go a long way in empowering more community members with skills and trades to enable them to be self-reliant and help drastically to reduce poverty in those poor communities and groups.

He added that the skill training sessions were earlier scheduled to last between one and two months, depending on the type of skill.

It is important to state that this ANCSDA collaboration with ITF on skill training of the poor communities and group members is part of the concerted efforts by the Agency to ensure that all the newly implemented and equipped Skill Centres under ANCSDP-AF are functional and are making a positive impact on the benefitting poor communities and groups.

The trainees, as well as the facilitators, were full of praises for the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his relentless effort in ensuring that CSDP became effective in the local communities, and among the many vulnerable groups within the state.

Mr Mojekwu, recall that the ANCSDA has made a lot of impacts in not less than 53 poor communities in the state and among some vulnerable groups, providing them basic amenities, job opportunities and skill acquisition projects.

The training was to complement the efforts of the Agency in those directions and to ensure that the skill centres are not left in disuse.

The training will also go a long way in augmenting the good work being carried out by Gov. Obiano, especially in building up the 183 communities in the state through the “Community-Choose –Your- Project- Initiative’’ of his administration.

The graduation was witnessed by the Anambra CSDA team made up of the Operations staff members and the Finance & Administration Department, Anambra.

They were on hand to assess the impact/effectiveness of the training on the participants.

While commending the graduands on behalf of the General Manager of the Agency, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, on their commitment and attentiveness to the skills learned at the centre, they charged them to go back to their communities and play the role of change agents for more sustainable developments in their places.