World Bank Agency disburses 43million to nine communities in Anambra

About forty-three million nairas has been disbursed to nine communities in six local government areas by Anambra state Community and Social Development Agency (A World Bank Assisted Project).

The disbursement, which represents the first fifty per cent tranche of the total cost of their chosen micro-projects, took place in Awka with traditional rulers, Presidents General, Community Project Management

Committee chairmen and secretaries in attendance.

“The communities are Uli in Ihiala LGA, Ossomala and Atani in Ogbaru LGA, and Ndiukwenu, Orumba North LGA.

Others are Ikem-Ivite in Anambra East LGA, Ogbunka and Umuomaku in Orumba South LGA,as well as Anaku and Ifite-Ogwari, Ayamelum LGA.

Signing the financial agreement paper, with each of the communities, the General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social Development

Agency, Mr Chudi Mojekwu announced that a new project will kick off in October this year after this ends on September thirtieth.

Mr Mojekwu made them understand that their chances of benefiting from the new project are purely dependent on their performance with the one at hand.

He urged them to engage experts, stick to approved specifications, expedite action and deliver the projects on record time.

The Operations Manager, Mrs Uche Nwizugbo, who restated that the sustainability plan hangs on the town union, charged them to protect the environment while executing the project to prevent abuse.

The President General of Ikem-Ivite community, Anambra East council area, Professor Charles Nwadigwe, assured of successful implementation of the projects, their maintenance, security and sustainability.

For the chairman, Anaku Community Project Management Committee, Honourable Denis Osita and the Secretary, Ndiukwuenu Community Project Management Committee, Prince Chike Nwankwor while promising their commitment to the timely implementation of their chosen micro-projects, appealed for maximum cooperation from stakeholders and opinion leaders.

