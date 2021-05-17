Workers’ strike: IGP deploys more policemen to Kaduna-Abuja expressway

As part of security measures to protect communities and travelers in anticipation of increased traffic on Kaduna–Abuja expressway following the disruption of other means of transportation by the ongoing industrial action in Kaduna State, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday ordered the deployment of additional Police operatives and crime prevention assets on the expressway.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba a Commissioner of Police, CP.

CP Mba stated that the action became necessary in order to ensure public safety and strengthen security along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

He added that the IGP noted that the deployment was also designed to enhance police visibility, prevent and neutralize possible criminal activities targeted at citizens plying the road.

He further explained that the IGP had also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands with jurisdictions straddling Kaduna–Abuja Highway and its environs to ensure no new threat to lives and property thrive within their Area of Responsibility (AoR) as a result of the industrial action.

According to him, “similarly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau has been directed to immediately deploy covert operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) to prevent any untoward situation along the expressway”.

While assuring citizens that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to promote public safety, the IGP called on citizens, particularly communities, transporters and commuters along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, to cooperate with security operatives deployed to their areas.

He also enjoined them to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or criminal activities in their localities to the Police.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organizations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.