A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has canvassed for a more attractive working conditions that would stimulate economic growth, He made it known that It’s wickedness to owe salaries, pensioners’ entitlements.

Dotun further discussed that Government’s attitude towards workers is encouraging the ‘Japa’ syndrome currently leading to the migration of Nigerians, especially the youth in the quest at seeking greener pastures.

He also charged the Federal and state governments in the country to evolve enduring mechanisms that would make life more bearable for Nigerian workers before their retirements.

Babayemi made the calls in his congratulatory message to the Nigerian workers to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

To this effect, he charged the government to put in place a permanent solution to the recurring issue of non-payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees.

“Government should provide enhanced packages to the workers that will go beyond the monthly salaries. It’s wickedness to owe salaries and equally ungodly not to pay pensioners their entitlements as and when due. It’s sheer wickedness”

Babayemi contended that the prompt payment of serving and retired workers would stem the prevalent greed and corruption entrenched in the system.

“Our workers and retirees deserve to be treated fairly by the system by putting in place and in concrete terms too, policies and programmes that will make life meaningful and enduring for them during and after service” he noted

According to the former governorship aspirant, if the government could sincerely see to their welfare by not focusing on salary increase alone, then factors which normally engineer corruption would be done away with.

While not wishing away efforts of the government at all levels in improving the lot of the workers, he opined that more could still be done to extract dedication from the workers,a development he noted, would be beneficial to the nation’s economy.

The PDP stalwart in the same vein, urged the workers at all levels to rededicate themselves to work in order to bring about the needed transformation in all sectors of the country’s economy.