Women speak: Our dreams, aspirations for 2023

On the heels of the wave of advocacy by women on issues that will engender gender balance, parity and equality in 2022, YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, speaks with women on their expectations in the New Year especially on issues that affect women as well as their dreams, hopes and aspirations. It’s a new year and with few weeks to the 2023 general elections and a new year, advocates believe that it is time for women to realign in their fight for better representation and a lot of other issues that have been categorised as important to the development of women generally. Following the resounding call and loud voices that advocated for the effective implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action and other issues in 2022, Everything Woman sought the expectations of Nigerian women across diverse divides on their expectations for the New Year. Access to quality healthcare, information on gender- based violence I hope that Nigerian women living in hard to reach areas have access to quality basic health care services. I also hope that Nigeria women are equipped with adequate information on gender- based violence and have the courage to leave abusive relationships, seek readily available help and have access to a safe place to temporarily stay when they leave such relationships. Olayemi Aribo, Associate Director, Program Management and Community Engagement. Women channeling energy into meaningful work I desire to have more competent female engineers who are contributing their quota to national development and channeling more of their energies into meaningful work. I also desire that women will be appropriately compensated for the honest work they do. Engr. Adenike Adebola, Lagos Closure of gaps between men and women for inclusive, sustainable economy

The gaps between men and women should be closed especially politically in order to create more inclusive and sustainable economy and social development. This will also assist in achieving the 35 per cent affirmative action in policy and decision making. Secondly, gender-friendly policies should be put in place especially in the military, paramilitary and banking sectors. Though this issue is being addressed on paper but I tell, it is not the same in practice. The garment of political will to enforce gender-related and laws that protect the rights and development of women in our society should be put on by our leaders. Unnecessary, unhealthy and blind interference in administration of justice should be eschewed. ‘Dupe Awosemusi, Coordinator, Oyo State Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Team, Ministry of Justice Women should invest in self development

My expectation in terms of development for Nigerian women in the education sector in 2023 is that women should be more focused and also invest in self development. The future of education in Nigeria can only be bright if women doggedly work towards developing themselves in order to meet the changing times for it is no longer news that change is constant.

Ms. Bukola Afolabi Ogunyeye, Proprietor WIN-RITES Montessori School

Counsellors should assist students more

My expectation as a school guidance counsellor in 2023 is to assist students to be more focused and report all forms of indiscipline around them. Adolescence is just a big walking pimple and we make them our friends. Guidance counsellors are vital members of the school leadership team; they create a school culture of success for all. School counselors are certified or licensed educators who improve students and this year, I wish to see counsellors implementing a comprehensive school counseling program for the success of all students and supporting the psychological, academic and social development of students.

Also, more focus should be on resolving conflicts between all actors in school life and helping students face personal problems to create a robust academic experience for students.

Abimbola Eke, FSTC OROZO, Abuja

More empowerment, skill acquisition for women

My expectations are many especially on women development. And due to the peculiar nature of my federal constituency; Egbado North/ Imeko Afon Federal constituency in Ogun State; our women are predominantly farmers and traders, so I want them to benefit from skills acquisition programmes, Federal Government loan schemes and grants for farmers, free distribution of fertilizers, construction and distribution of Silos for preservation of maize,

health awareness programs as well as free and regular distribution of food stuffs especially for older citizens from age 65yrs and above.

Elizabeth Oluwayemisi Aiyemidara Adedigba, ADC House of Representatives candidate, Egbado North/ Imeko Afon Federal constituency

FG must close gender gaps

The Federal Government should close the gender gaps between men and women to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies; closing the gender gap is a central part of any strategy to create more sustainable and inclusive economies and societies.

Political parties, aspirants and candidates for the 2023 presidential election should include women in decision making to strengthen the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Women still remain severely under-represented in key, growth-enhancing fields of education, business and government.

We have to go on an advocacy campaign for the gender equality Bill for it to be passed and we have to do for the individual for the domestication because it is one thing to pass the Bill, it is another thing to domesticate the Bill for the policy and it is a work in process.

Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, National President, Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, industry, Mines and Agriculture Business Women Group (NAWORG).

