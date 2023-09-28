Hundreds of women in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, trooped out in large numbers on Thursday to protest the arrest of some natives of the area by the military over the alleged killing of the Ardo of Panyam, Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, last Saturday.

Even though the State Police Command has declared that Gabdo was reported to the police as a missing person, not killed,

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the women, in their black attire, came out as early as 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and blocked the major highway leading to the local government in the southern part of the state for close to four hours.

It was gathered that they carried placards with various inscriptions denouncing the military for the arrest of some youths in the area over the alleged killing of the Ardo of Panyam.

One of the protesters, who did not want his name in print, declared, “The killing of this Ardo is strange to us, and if the military wants to investigate, they should follow due process instead of arbitrary arrest. We are also demanding that all those arrested be released,” she said.

Recall that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Plateau State Chapter, stated that the community leader was killed in the area and the body was missing, while the Chairman of Mangu Local Government also confirmed that the Ardo was killed.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, the State Police Command said the Ardo was reported missing on Sunday, September 24, 2023, adding that immediately after the case was reported, the DPO in Mangu Division swung into action and commenced an investigation.

“The attention of the Plateau State Police Command has been drawn to news making rounds, condemning the alleged suspected killing of one Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam District, who was reported to the police as a missing person, and up until this moment, the facts still remain the same. The Ardo reportedly went missing on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Immediately after the case was reported, our DPO in Mangu Division swung into action and commenced an investigation.

“The Command hereby wishes to set the record straight and state categorically clear that it only received the report of a missing person and not of the killing of any person.

“The Command recognises the need to establish the truth, but it must be done through proper investigation; therefore, we find it disheartening that such hasty conclusions have been drawn without waiting for the facts of the matter to be established. It is essential to approach such sensitive issues with caution and ensure that justice is served based on verified information,” the Command warned.

The statement further pointed out that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro J. Alawari, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State CID to immediately take over the case and ensure a discreet investigation.

CP Alawari assured the people of Plateau State that the Command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that total peace is restored to the state.

He added that the command has put all modalities in place to ensure that all the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Ardo will be unravelled and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be arrested and prosecuted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…