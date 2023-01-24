Women in the Nigerian music industry

Currently, women have risen to dominate the Nigerian music industry creating a big impact on their lives as well as the lives of others. Nigeria has a reason to celebrate since they have broken all odds and have not only influenced the country’s music industry but also have had a place in the globe and are currently doing very well. In this article, we take a look at the impact of women in the music industry and it has brought a change in the industry.

In Nigeria, gender is a big issue it is very important for women to be more aggressive to fight the vices that are in society. Since it has not been easy for women to come into the limelight it has taken some women a lot to fight for their rights and compete favorably with men. In the music industry in Nigeria, there are few women not that women are short of talent but lack the opportunity and support given to women in the past.

Luckily there are a lot of changes in the music industry that is being dominated by women. Music is more than what we see on stage and in performances, the industry contains very many chances like managers, talent searchers, producers, sound engineers, promoters, lawyers, and even dancers this is a field that has created equal job opportunities for women in society. Through various government policies, the girl child no longer stays at home or does house chores as regarded by traditional African society. Education chances for everyone in society have enabled women to get a big chance in the music industry.

In the music industry, how various artists market their content is significant. Most videos have to have the best images; girls have a big impact here as they are the best dancers currently in Nigeria. This has created an avenue through which many girls can get chances of employment since they visit dancing lessons and through their various crews, they are hired to shoot videos which are currently doing very well. This has helped create job opportunities for women since their beautiful music can hit the market.

The music industry in Nigeria has helped girls in the country and the whole of Africa to appreciate their sexuality. When Tiwa Savage entered the music industry she faced a lot of opposition but despite the backlash and wrong labeling she faced in the industry, she managed to rise. She was able to achieve this by accepting her sexuality and fearlessly expressing her sexuality in her music she has helped all African girls accept their sexuality. This made her have a channel for her music in the country and later in Europe and the rest of the world. This is a chance that most women could exploit and take advantage of. Savage has won many awards in the world like the MTV awards bringing her a bright future and more revenue for her country.

Most artists in Nigeria have used women as the subject and a theme for the high growth of Nigerian music. Many women have been sung about by Nigerian artists the list is endless for example Ifunanya, Ada, and Ijeoma. Many male and female artists have been using women’s titles to create a brand for their music. Women are used as an appeal for the music industry to bring success and increase the success rate of their music and the whole industry. Most of the successful artists have tracks singing about women and the music does very well in the market.

Women have a big influence on products that are associated with music. Many artists have ventured into projects that target the female market. Many artists venture into businesses like the sale of different products. For example, the beauty industry targets women. Also, the various clothing designs that women wear in recent times. Women according to statistics are the most who spend a lot of time on the internet. In Nigeria, there are a lot of women who follow the music on various channels on social media platforms. It has a huge impact when women tweet, like and subscribe, and even share and ticket purchase during shows this has led to the growth of the industry.

Women in music have led to enhancing unity in the country. An example is Onyenka Onwenu with the famous track known as Endless Life. This song helped to address issues of development and reduce ethnicity among the tribes in Nigeria. Women in Nigeria have sung songs that continue to enhance unity and address social issues and music in many years since independence continues to be a patriotic tool.

Whether the people of Nigeria are releasing religious or secular music, the touch of women in the industry is undeniably great. In both worlds, women have come out strongly to claim their places and that makes it possible for them to influence both directly and indirectly. The presence of women in Nigeria on the national music stage is very inspirational. When they gain mastery, they do it so well that everyone feels the music. This is what has been putting the track record on progress. The progressive development of Nigerian women in the music industry is very encouraging and that is undeniably so.

From the above illustration, the role of women in music is very important and with a lot of women in the music industry, there will be a lot of advancements in society. More so, it should be noted that all the women who’re rising in music don’t just get there. There are strategies they use to scale the heights of success. Their music is on another level; before producing it, they conduct a need analysis. Through the analysis, they can tell what the audiences are looking for and they go ahead to give it to them. in most cases, that ingredient is mastery of words, content, message, and style. That alone brings them to full acceptance because Nigerians don’t reject good music. They are already used to the touch of excellence in music and it even becomes better when women are the artists.