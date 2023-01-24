BREAKING: Ex-Adamawa Governor, Senator Bindow dumps APC officially

The formal Governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

Latest NewsPoliticsTop News
By Rachael Omidiji
Bindow dumps APC
Gov Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa State

The formal Governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

Bindow officially resigned via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his Ward, Mubi North local government Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023.

Also Read: Group confident of Alia’s victory ahead fresh Benue APC primaries

However, He did not mention his next political party. He stated that his supporters across the State will be joining him in leaving the APC to build a harmonious Adamawa.

According to Bindow, he quit APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of stakeholders within the party.

Bindow, dumps APC

You might also like
Politics

A’Ibom First Lady canvases support for PDP candidates

Politics

Group confident of Alia’s victory ahead fresh Benue APC primaries

Latest News

Beyond BVAS, prioritise securing voters, electoral officials, Researchers urges INEC

Top News

Nigeria earns $250 millions from export of cashew in 2022 — FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More