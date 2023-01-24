BREAKING: Ex-Adamawa Governor, Senator Bindow dumps APC officially

The formal Governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

Bindow officially resigned via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his Ward, Mubi North local government Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023.

However, He did not mention his next political party. He stated that his supporters across the State will be joining him in leaving the APC to build a harmonious Adamawa.

According to Bindow, he quit APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of stakeholders within the party.